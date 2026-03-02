OPINION | OPEC+ crude output boost ignored with duration of Hormuz disruption key

The OPEC+ decision to lift crude oil output by 206,000 barrels per day (bpd) from April is probably the least consequential decision the group has made in nearly a decade of existence.

Adding about 0.2 per cent of global oil demand to supply a month from now is little more than a symbolic gesture in the face of a widening conflict in the Middle East, which is already leading to serious supply disruptions.

But there was little the eight members of the OPEC+ group undertaking voluntary production cuts could have done at their meeting on Sunday to assure the market about supply security.

The increase of 206,000 bpd from April was above the 137,000 bpd that had been tipped by analysts ahead of the meeting, and if there is any impact it's the symbolism of the group saying they can add more barrels to the market if needed.