OPINION | Oil traders wrestle with geopolitical trifecta and elusive glut

Simultaneous geopolitical flare-ups in Venezuela, Iran and the Black Sea have pushed oil prices to a three-month high, creating a treacherous environment for investors even as a large supply glut still looms over the market.

Brent crude opened the year at $61 a barrel before slipping below $60 after US President Donald Trump shocked the world by ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The decline reflected expectations that Washington would quickly restore oil output and exports in a country sitting on the world’s largest proven reserves. However, once the scarce details surrounding US plans started trickling out, oil markets became somewhat less bearish.

Then came the protests in Iran and Trump’s threats to intervene in support of demonstrators facing a deadly crackdown. This situation helped push up prices nine per cent in a week to over $66 a barrel. While regime change in Tehran could eventually result in more crude coming onto the open market, the immediate risk is supply disruption in an already volatile and unpredictable environment.