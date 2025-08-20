OPINION | Oil price smile could leave traders in tears

A glaring mismatch between benchmark oil prices and expectations of a looming supply overhang has created an imbalance that could end badly for traders.

Major energy forecasting agencies, banks and producers expect oil supplies to far outstrip demand through the coming months and well into 2026 due to both an expected slowdown in demand growth and sharp production increases from OPEC+ and other major producers including the United States, Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

The International Energy Agency projects global oil production will climb by 2.5 million barrels per day to 105.5 million bpd in 2025, then by another 1.9 million bpd in 2026, with a whopping 4.1 million bpd jump expected for Q1 2026.

And the US Energy Information Administration also expects sizable stock builds this year and next.