OPINION | Oil markets price Iran tensions without supply shock

The premium currently built into the crude oil price over tensions between the US and Iran fluctuates according to the daily headlines, but there is an underlying assumption that everything will turn out fine. Global benchmark Brent futures jumped 4.4 per cent on Wednesday to close at $70.35 a barrel, the highest finish since January 30.

The increase was largely driven by news reports that Iran and Russia will conduct navy drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday, just days after Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducted exercises in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military activity was enough to outweigh some positive remarks from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic and the US had reached an understanding on the main "guiding principles" in talks.