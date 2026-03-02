OPINION | Oil markets' bet on a brief Iran shock is about to be tested

The relatively modest jump in oil prices in the wake of the US-Israel war with Iran suggests investors are betting that the disruption to oil supplies from the Middle East will be short-lived. But that optimism may be misplaced.

While the region's oilfields have so far escaped damage by the third day of the conflict, the inability to ship fuel out of the Persian Gulf is already straining a tightly interconnected global energy system.

Every day of disruption compounds pressure on producers and consumers alike, creating bottlenecks for exporters in the Middle East and deepening shortages for buyers elsewhere.