OPINION | Oil market blind spots give traders a nasty headache

Growing blind spots in the oil market driven by geopolitics are making it harder to determine the true supply-demand balance in the world’s largest and most important commodity market. That’s a recipe for volatility.

Little is known about two of the major drivers of today’s global oil market: the flow of sanctioned oil and Chinese stockpiling.

Add to that uncertainty over global trade wars, and this could explain, at least in part, why oil prices have remained relatively stable in recent months – around $65 to $70 a barrel for global benchmark Brent crude since July – despite forecasts for a protracted period of oversupply.

Traders may be loath to make big bets when there is such disagreement about market fundamentals.