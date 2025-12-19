OPINION | Looming crude surplus at sea outweighs Russia and Venezuela supply risks

Oil prices slumped below $60 a barrel this week as investors try to make sense of US President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine and force out illegitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Yet the real driver of prices in the months ahead is likely to be far more prosaic: a spike in global crude supplies, both on land and at sea.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures plunged by nearly three per cent on Tuesday to below $59, their lowest since early 2021, amid growing optimism that a peace deal was in sight nearly four years after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of his western neighbour.

Prices then rebounded by around two per cent on Wednesday after Trump said in a post on his social media platform that he had ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela as the US ramps up pressure on Maduro.