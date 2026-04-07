OPINION | It's time to end the world's delusions over the Iran energy crisis

The US and Israeli war against Iran has been characterised by a series of miscalculations by most of the involved and peripheral parties, but the real danger is the delusion over the scale of the resulting energy crisis. It is delusional of any nation to think that it, or any other country, can emerge as a "winner" from the conflict, now into its sixth week.

The reality is that even with a ceasefire and the resumption of vessel flows through the Strait of Hormuz in the next few weeks, an energy crisis for the world economy is locked in.

What is required to avoid making a bad situation worse is clear thinking on the part of governments, corporations and consumers.

The first delusion is thinking that the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz will solve the current problems with the supply of crude oil, refined products and liquefied natural gas.