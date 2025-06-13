OPINION | Israel strike puts all eyes on Hormuz and $100 oil

Israel’s strikes on Iran on Friday have raised the prospect of global oil prices hitting $100 a barrel. If Tehran seeks to escalate the conflict by retaliating beyond Israeli borders, it could seek to choke off the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important gateway for oil shipping.

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders, prompting Iran to launch drones against Israel. It is likely the two archenemies will continue to exchange blows in the coming days.

Oil prices soared by more than eight per cent to $75 a barrel on Friday on the news.

The United States has sought to distance itself from the Israeli strikes while President Donald Trump urged Iran to return to their bilateral nuclear talks.