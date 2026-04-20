OPINION | Is the hope for a swift Strait of Hormuz reopening fading?

A consistent theme in global oil markets since the US and Israel attacked Iran is that the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be short-lived, and therefore so will the disruption to the supply of crude and refined products.

That expectation has consistently been reflected in pricing for crude oil futures, which have risen sharply since the conflict began on March 28, but are still well short of the highs reached in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In effect, the paper crude market has believed US President Donald Trump's slew of social media posts since the bombing started that the conflict will be short, and result in Iran accepting US terms for a peace deal.

The problem is that the reality on the ground doesn't match the social media claims, and the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed the more severe the energy crisis will become, especially in Asia.