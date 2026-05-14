OPINION | Is the current oil market calm a prelude to a demand-driven disaster?

The physical oil market is in the eye of the storm - a deceptive calm after the initial scramble to cope with the biggest oil crisis in history. The blow from the Iran war has been cushioned so far by a dramatic pullback in China’s purchases and a surge in US exports.

But with the peak demand season looming, this delicate balance may not hold for long. The crude market is surprisingly calm despite the abrupt loss of almost 20 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern oil, or roughly a fifth of global supply, following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the start of joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

That is because much of the world is still securing adequate supplies through a complex, fragile adjustment. The US and other Atlantic Basin producers have ramped up exports, plugging a significant portion of the Middle Eastern supply gap.

At the same time, China has deliberately cut back purchases and countries around the globe have drawn down inventories at an extraordinary pace. That unexpected availability has eased pressure on prices. Physical Brent crude is trading near $110 a barrel, well below its crisis peak.

But this balancing act is unsustainable.

With the Hormuz closure likely to extend for at least several more weeks amid sputtering peace efforts, the oil market is poised to enter a new and potentially more dangerous phase.