OPINION | Iran's $200 oil threat isn't that far-fetched

Iran’s threat to send oil prices to $200 a barrel may sound like bombast, but as the energy crisis drags on, that outcome looks more likely than US President Donald Trump’s prediction that prices will soon fall back to pre-war levels.

Now in its third week, the joint Israeli-US war against Iran – which has escalated into a regional conflict – has elicited a surprisingly muted reaction from global oil benchmarks.

Brent crude now trades near $100 a barrel, about 65 per cent above its level at the start of the year, a price that was unthinkable only weeks ago but still below the brief peak of nearly $120 last Monday. And given that roughly a fifth of global oil supplies, or about 20 million barrels per day, have been trapped by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, crude prices should arguably be a lot higher.