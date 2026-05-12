OPINION | Iran conflict leaves mark on China's commodity imports in April

The Iran war is starting to shape China's imports of major commodities, with April data showing a sharp decline in crude oil but rising trade in metals. The headline-grabbing number from the figures released last week by customs was the slide in arrivals of crude oil, with the world's biggest importer taking in 9.37 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest in almost four years.

April's imports were down 20 per cent from the same month in 2025 as seaborne imports from the Middle East declined sharply amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

China received just 648,000 bpd that came through the Strait of Hormuz in April, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler, down from an average of 4.07 million bpd in the three months from January to March.