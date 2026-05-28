OPINION | How energy and shipping sectors are doing three months into Iran war

Strait down

Despite an extended ceasefire and weeks of on-again, off-again talks, ship traffic via the Strait of Hormuz remains a fraction of its former levels.

In the month before the US and Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February, roughly 70 vessels carrying crude oil, fuels, liquefied natural gas and other products transited Hormuz every day, according to LSEG data.

The cargoes on those ships accounted for around a fifth of global supplies of those commodities, particularly to Asian buyers that in some cases sourced well over half of their oil and fuel supplies from the Middle East.

Since March 1, however, average total daily transits through the Hormuz Strait have dropped to less than seven, and have averaged less than six vessels a day so far in May despite steady efforts to seal a peace deal and restore normal traffic from the region.