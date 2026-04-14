OPINION | How China's massive oil and gas stockpile acts as a buffer against war

The world's largest energy product importer and consumer is switching up its supplier mix in response to the upheaval in oil, gas and fuel flows from the Middle East since the US and Israel war with Iran kicked off over a month ago.

China secured roughly half of its total imports of crude oil, refined fuels, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Middle East in 2025, data from commodities intelligence firm Kpler shows.

However, the outbreak of US and Israel war against Iran has choked off tanker shipping from the Middle East to other regions, forcing China and other major energy importers to seek alternate sources of energy products.

Here's a breakdown of China's historic reliance on the Middle East for major energy product supplies, and which nations are stepping up shipments to China since the war with Iran has virtually stopped shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.