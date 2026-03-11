OPINION | Historic oil reserve release is only a band-aid on a gaping supply shock

The International Energy Agency’s plan to release 400 million barrels of oil reserves is unprecedented in scale and desperately needed to blunt the devastating supply shock triggered by the Iran war. But it will offer only limited relief as long as energy exports from the Middle East remain blocked.

The IEA said on Wednesday that its 32 member countries unanimously agreed to move forward with the biggest collective drawdown ever from their strategic petroleum reserves (SPR).

The release is more than double the scale of the previous – and until now, largest-ever – coordinated drawdown in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when the US released 180 million barrels.