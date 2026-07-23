OPINION | Growing Red Sea crisis risks pushing global economy into slowdown

The expansion of the Iran war to the Red Sea has thrown the oil market another dangerous curveball, choking off a fragile recovery in energy flows. The global economy might increasingly respond to this escalation by slowing down.

Nearly two weeks into the renewed conflict between the United States and Iran, tensions in the Middle East rose sharply after the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Monday declared a blockade against Saudi vessels seeking to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The move severely complicates global oil flows, which were already disrupted by the latest closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway controlling access to the Persian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu export hub on its west coast, which depends on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to supply Asia, its main market, became the kingdom's primary outlet for crude exports after Hormuz – through which 20 per cent of global energy flows used to pass – was largely blocked following the outbreak of war on February 28.

The kingdom has exported around five million barrels per day from its west coast since March, more than double prewar levels. Roughly four-fifths of those shipments transited through Bab el-Mandeb, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.