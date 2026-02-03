OPINION | Global oil economics complicate Trump’s crude push toward India

President Donald Trump’s push to channel US and Venezuelan crude oil into India as part of a broad trade deal will run up against the hard reality of global oil economics.

The US president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the trade deal following lengthy and often tense negotiations, though details remain limited. Under the deal, the US cut its tariff on imports of Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent while Modi committed to buy more than $500 billion-worth of US energy, technology, agricultural and other products, Trump said in a social media post.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, also agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy “much more” oil from the US and potentially Venezuela, Trump said.

The trade deal appears to advance two key White House objectives.

First, the administration wants to revitalize Venezuela’s oil industry after Washington took effective control of the country’s crumbling oil sector, following the US seizure of President Nicolas Maduro last month. Second, Trump aims to tighten pressure on Moscow by squeezing Russian crude out of Asia, one of the country’s last major markets after Western sanctions were imposed on its exports that help to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

The deal thus underscores Trump’s readiness to intervene in markets and use US geopolitical muscle to pursue his strategic goals - but the president may find that markets won't play ball.