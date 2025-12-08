OPINION | G7’s Russian oil tanker ban shows teeth, but bite is in doubt

The G7’s proposed plan to bar tankers from hauling Russian oil ups the ante in the West’s economic stand-off with Moscow, but the ultimate bite hinges on whether governments will ratchet up punishments on those skirting sanctions.

And with Russian President Vladimir Putin working tirelessly to strengthen Moscow’s own alliances, including India and China, the West may need to act quickly.

Group of Seven countries and the European Union are discussing plans to impose a full maritime services ban on Russian oil transportation, restricting Moscow's access to a large pool of tankers, Reuters reported on Friday.

The initiative, which could take effect by early 2026, will end the G7 price cap introduced in late 2022. That mechanism allows buyers to access Western shipping and insurance only if they purchase Russian crude below the set cap. The aim was to curb the oil revenue that helps finance Russia's war in Ukraine, while keeping global oil supply flowing.