OPINION | Fragile calm leaves future of Strait of Hormuz in doubt

The US-Iran deal ending months of fighting and reopening the Strait of Hormuz will prompt a collective sigh of relief from energy exporters and importers alike. But the fragile calm may not prevent future flare-ups, casting doubt over how quickly - or fully - tanker traffic through the vital waterway can return to normal.

Under the agreement announced late on Sunday, Iran and the US agreed to lift their blockades on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and LNG flowed before the war broke out on February 28. The strait is expected to reopen once both sides formally sign the accord on Friday.

That is obviously good news for supply-strapped energy markets, but the deal leaves unresolved the key disputes that triggered the US and Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, including the future of Tehran’s nuclear programme. That ambiguity opens significant room for confusion, disagreement and renewed confrontation.