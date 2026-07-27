OPINION | Forget peace with Iran: Crude oil pricing pivots to market adaptation

One of the debates since the start of the Iran war has been whether crude oil futures are accurately reflecting the stresses in physical markets for both oil and refined products, or if they are blindly optimistic that peace is around the corner.

The Iran war between the United States and Iran continues along its volatile and unpredictable path, with renewed hope that a fresh pause in the mutual strikes is possible.

That flicker of optimism was enough to lead global benchmark Brent futures lower in early Asian trade on Monday, with a drop of nearly five per cent to around $92.06.