OPINION | Five pivotal energy trends to watch this year

Energy markets enter 2026 in a downbeat mood as geopolitical uncertainty clouds the outlook and increasing signs of swelling oil and gas supplies threaten to sink prices.

This past year was a wild one for the oil and gas industry, punctuated by the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June, US President Donald Trump's trade wars, the intensified targeting of energy infrastructure in Russia in its war against Ukraine, OPEC’s often perplexing production decisions and the recently threatened US blockade of Venezuela.

So what’s in store for next year? Here are five trends likely to shape the energy landscape in 2026 and beyond.