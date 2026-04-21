OPINION | Even record US oil output falls short of replacing supply losses

An armada of crude oil and refined products tankers is heading to Asia from the United States, but even record-high exports from the world's top producer cannot come close to making up the losses from the war against Iran.

US crude exports are on track for their two strongest months ever in April and May, with shipments of 5.44 million barrels per day and 5.48 million bpd, respectively, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler.

This is up strongly from the 3.94 million bpd in January and 3.86 million bpd in February, the two months prior to the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which started on February 28.

Much of the extra crude is heading to Asia, the region most affected by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which about 20 per cent of the world's supply of crude and refined fuels passed prior to the start of the conflict.