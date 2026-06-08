OPINION | Eerie calm persists as oil shock enters into fourth month

The biggest oil supply shock in decades has entered its fourth month – with no resolution in sight as neither the US nor Iran appears willing to budge - yet the market remains surprisingly calm. This disconnect reflects an uncomfortable reality: the biggest drivers of today’s energy market are a host of unknowns.

The renewed strikes between Iran and Israel over the weekend have sent oil prices up over four per cent to $98 a barrel on Monday, but Brent crude remains well below levels seen only a few weeks ago and comfortably within the range of the past two decades.

This has happened even though the Strait of Hormuz – the world’s most critical oil chokepoint – has remained largely shut for more than three months, disrupting flows equivalent to roughly 13 per cent of global supply.

A large part of the market’s sanguine mood reflects expectations that conditions in the Persian Gulf could change overnight. US President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions in recent weeks that a deal with Iran is imminent have helped cool prices.