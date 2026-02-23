OPINION | Disinflation tailwind from oil is disappearing

Oil prices have been a consistent disinflationary force for the US and global economies since mid-2024. That may be about to change.

Fuelled by signs of a solid upturn in economic activity at the start of the year and bubbling US-Iran tensions that could spark military conflict, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are the highest in nearly seven months. WTI rose above $67 a barrel on Friday and Brent topped $72, lifting their year-to-date gains to around 15 per cent and nearly 20 per cent, respectively.

More importantly, from an inflation-calculation perspective, oil's rise means the year-on-year increase is dwindling rapidly. Brent is now only two per cent cheaper than it was a year ago, whereas in early January, it was down almost 30 per cent on the year.