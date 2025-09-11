OPINION | Crude oil to be driven longer-term by supply-demand mismatch, geopolitics

The global crude oil market is facing two long-term fundamental shifts that will change how cargoes flow around the world and how they are priced.

The first factor is a supply and demand issue, with the vast majority of demand growth concentrated in Asia but the supply growth largely coming from the Americas outside of the United States.

The second is that energy markets are being increasingly subjected to political influences and the risk is that large blocs of supply are cut off from demand centres, as has been seen with Europe largely ending its purchases of Russian oil in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

These two factors will once again force the oil market to adapt, with longer vessel voyages, issues around obtaining suitable crude quality for refinery configurations and how to price new flows from one region to another.

The swing to new production out of the Americas was highlighted in a presentation by analysts from Argus Media during this week's APPEC oil gathering in Singapore.