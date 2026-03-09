OPINION | Compounding errors and narrow self-interest threaten global fuel crisis

Mounting miscalculations and a retreat to narrow self-interest by major countries, including the United States and China, are threatening to turn the current conflict in Iran into a global crisis for the supply of refined oil products.

Much of the media focus tends to be on the price of crude oil, with benchmark Brent crude futures jumping as much as 20 per cent to $111.04 a barrel, the highest since July 2022, in early Asian trade on Monday.

But while the leap in crude is dramatic, of more concern is the even bigger surge in the cost of refined fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, which are the products that consumers actually buy.

The explosive climb in refined product prices last week was led by jet fuel, with Singapore spot prices hitting a record high of $225.44 a barrel on March 4, before easing to end the week at $155.82.

However, that price is still 66.7 per cent higher than the $93.45 a barrel that prevailed on February 27, the day prior to the United States and Israel launched an aerial campaign against Iran.

Singapore gasoil, the building block for diesel and jet fuel, reached $123.39 a barrel on March 4, the highest since September 2023 and up 33.5 per cent from the close on February 27.