OPINION | China taps its massive oil stockpile, but not as fast as imports fell

China did draw on its massive crude oil stockpile in May, but not by nearly as much as may have been implied by the collapse in its imports to the lowest in eight years.

For the first time in 14 months China's refiners processed more crude in May than was available to them from both imports and domestic production.

Refiners processed 12.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the lowest since August 2022, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

China does not disclose the volumes of crude flowing into or out of its strategic and commercial stockpiles, but an estimate can be made by deducting the amount of oil processed from the total crude available from imports and domestic output.