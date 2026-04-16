OPINION | China builds a bigger oil cushion in March, but outlook shifts

China continued to build the world's largest stockpile of crude oil in March even as the rest of the world started to draw on inventories to compensate for the loss of millions of barrels from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

China, the world's biggest crude importer, had surplus oil of 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, according to calculations based on official data.

For the first quarter China's excess crude was 1.41 million bpd, down from the record high of 2.67 million bpd in December but up from the average of 1.13 million bpd for the whole of 2025.

China does not disclose the volumes of crude flowing into or out of its strategic and commercial stockpiles, but an estimate can be made by deducting the amount of oil processed from the total crude available from imports and domestic output.