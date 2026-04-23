OPINION | Brace for the norm: Recurring energy crises are here to stay

The past decade has brought a rapid succession of global energy crises, driven by military conflict, extreme weather and supply-chain snarls. As today’s highly interconnected oil and gas markets become more fragmented and the low-carbon transition accelerates, recurring shocks may be becoming the norm.

First came the post-pandemic inflationary surge in 2021, quickly followed - and amplified - by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Now, four years later, comes the Iran war, which has sparked the greatest disruption to oil and gas supplies in history. Three shocks of such magnitude in such a short span far exceed the historical norm. Broadly speaking, the world has averaged one major energy crisis per decade since World War Two.

More worryingly, the underlying causes of the recent crises - geopolitical and trade fragmentation - suggest the world may face more frequent shocks in the decades ahead.