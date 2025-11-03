OPINION | Big Oil gets big boost from escalating economic war on Russia

Top Western oil companies are enjoying a windfall from the expanding attacks on Russia's oil industry – both literal and economic – that have boosted global refining profit margins and mitigated concerns over a looming supply glut.

Waves of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's vast network of refineries and export terminals since July have hammered the country's exports of refined fuel, such as diesel and fuel oil.

Russia's seaborne refined product exports in September dropped by 500,000 barrels per day from their 2025 highs to around two million bpd, the lowest level in over five years, according to Kpler data.