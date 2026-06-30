OPINION | Asia seaborne oil imports nudge higher but uncertainty caps gains

Asia's seaborne imports of crude oil lifted slightly in June but stayed near their lowest in more than a decade as the impact of Iran conflict crimped shipments from the Middle East.

The top importing region is forecast to receive 20.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, up fractionally from May's 20.39 million bpd and nearly two million bpd more than the 18.77 million bpd in April, which was the lowest since November 2015, data from commodity analysts Kpler shows.

However, despite the modest recovery in volumes in May and June, Asia's imports remain at levels well below the 26.79 million bpd average for the three months prior to the February 28 attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

The conflict resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which about 20 per cent of global crude and refined products moved before the war.