OPINION | Asia is buying more oil again, but pre-war volumes still out of reach

Asia's crude oil imports climbed to the highest in July since the Iran war started, but were still 15 per cent below pre-conflict levels.

The top-energy consuming continent saw imports of 22.82 million barrels per day in July, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler.

This was down about four million bpd from the average of 26.89 million bpd in the three months prior to the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.