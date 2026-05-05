OPINION | As US fills global energy gap, rising prices at home raise questions

US exporters have helped plug key global energy product shortages caused by the Iran war. But sharply rising domestic fuel costs are raising questions about the merits of sending so much overseas while pump prices climb at home.

US exports of gasoline, diesel, crude oil, LNG, jet fuel and ethane all surged to record highs so far in 2026 as energy firms capitalised on the disruptions to Middle East shipments and catered to urgent orders from customers around the world.

From January to April, combined US shipments of those six key energy products rose by 20 per cent from the same months in 2025 to over 153 million tonnes, data from commodities intelligence firm Kpler shows.

The roughly 25-million-tonne rise in those US exports of fuels, oil and LNG from the year before has gone a long way to offset the roughly 82-million-tonne drop in exports of the same products from the Middle East since the conflict started on February 28.