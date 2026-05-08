OPINION | As full reopening of Hormuz looks far off, Asian refined fuel exports crater

While prices for crude oil futures have surged and slumped in line with the latest headlines about the war between the US and Iran, the impact of the crisis in physical markets for refined fuels has been worsening.

Another hint of a peace agreement was enough to send Brent contracts down 7.8 per cent on Wednesday to a close of $101.27 a barrel, even though a full and sustained re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz still seems a long way off.

In the meantime, the effective closure of the narrow waterway through which about 20 per cent of the world's crude and refined products moved prior to the February 28 attack on Iran by the US and Israel is cutting volumes of refined products being shipped around Asia.

Exports of refined products such as jet fuel, diesel and gasoline fell to multi-year lows in Asia, the top energy consuming region and destination for about 80 per cent of pre-war cargoes through the Strait of Hormuz.