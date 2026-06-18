OPEC sees no sign of peak in global oil demand in the near-term

OPEC maintained its forecast for robust global oil demand growth in the next four years on Thursday and nudged up its longer-term view, citing a worldwide shift towards more supportive policies for oil use and saying there was no sign demand would peak.

The 11-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries depends on oil for a large part of government income, and its views on demand are higher than those of others in the industry, such as the International Energy Agency.

World demand will rise to 113.3 million bpd in 2030 from 105.1 million barrels per day in 2025, OPEC said in its 2026 World Oil Outlook on its website.

The 2025 figure is little changed, and the 2030 forecast unchanged, from last year's report.