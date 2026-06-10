OPEC output plummets to 20-year low on Iran curbs and Hormuz closure

OPEC oil output in May hit its lowest in more than two decades, a Reuters survey found, as a US naval blockade cut Iran's exports and Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz slashed exports by other Persian Gulf producers.

Output by the 11-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 1.06 million barrels per day month-on-month to 16.13 million bpd, the survey found.

That was the lowest monthly figure since at least 2000, according to Reuters surveys, and well below the levels seen during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when demand collapsed.