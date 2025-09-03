OPEC+ output hike plans cause oil prices to drop

Oil prices fell by about two per cent on Wednesday ahead of a weekend meeting of OPEC+ producers that is expected to consider another increase in production targets in October.

Brent crude fell $1.17, or 1.69 per cent, to $67.97 a barrel by 12:16 EDT (16:16 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.21, or 1.84 per cent, to $64.38 a barrel.