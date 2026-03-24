OMV CEO: Iran war energy fallout could surpass Ukraine crisis

The US-Israeli war on Iran has the potential to reduce global energy supplies more than Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the chief executive of Austria's OMV said on Monday.

The Ukraine conflict has largely rerouted energy supplies while the Iran war has taken energy supplies from the global market, OMV CEO Alfred Stern told Reuters. The economic effects of the crisis are already being seen in lower-income countries, he said.

The Iran war, now in its fourth week, and Tehran's attacks on gulf neighbours have damaged major energy facilities and brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - which handles about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows - close to a halt.