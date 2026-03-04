Oman crude up for offer as TotalEnergies unit issues first tender after conflict

Totsa, the trading arm of TotalEnergies, has offered to sell up to two million barrels of April-loading Oman crude, traders said. This is the first tender for Middle East oil sales since the Iran war disrupted exports from the region.

Global oil and gas prices jumped this week as the US-Israeli war on Iran halted Middle Eastern energy exports. These tensions also sent freight rates soaring across the globe.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows, remained closed. This closure followed an attack by Iran on five ships.