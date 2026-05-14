Okeanis Eco Tankers reports sharp rise in Q1 2026 profit

Okeanis Eco Tankers reported a sharp rise in profit for the first quarter of 2026, supported by robust revenues from its tanker operations. The company recorded a profit of $88.3 million for the period ending March 31, compared with $12.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenues reached $170.2 million during the three-month period, representing a significant increase from the $80.1 million reported in 2025. This growth was primarily attributed to higher time charter equivalent rates across the fleet.

Average daily rates for very large crude carriers reached $104,300, while Suezmax vessels earned $81,600 per operating day. Okeanis stated that 46 per cent of available spot days for its larger tankers and 60 per cent for its Suezmax fleet have been booked at rates of $223,900 and $187,300 respectively for the second quarter.