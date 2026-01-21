Okeanis Eco Tankers provides update on Q4 2025 and start of 2026 trading

Okeanis Eco Tankers has issued a commercial update regarding its performance during the final months of 2025 and its initial bookings for the beginning of 2026. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company stated it anticipates a fleetwide daily time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of approximately $75,400 per operating day.
Looking at the first quarter of 2026, Okeanis Eco Tankers said that approximately 26 per cent of available fleetwide spot days have been booked at an average daily TCE rate of $106,700 per operating day.
Explaining the current deployment of its fleet, the company stated, “All of our vessels are trading spot / short term.”
Performance varied between vessel classes according to the corporate update. For its VLCC vessels, the company stated it anticipates a daily TCE rate of approximately $91,300 per operating day for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Thus far in the first quarter of 2026, approximately 37 per cent of available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average daily TCE rate of $110,100 per operating day.
For its Suezmax vessels, Okeanis Eco Tankers anticipates a daily TCE rate of approximately $50,800 per operating day for the fourth quarter of 2025. Within the first quarter of 2026, approximately 16 per cent of available Suezmax spot days have been booked at an average daily TCE rate of $98,500 per operating day.
In addition to these rates, the company confirmed the delivery of two newbuilding Suezmax vessels into its fleet. The Nissos Piperi was delivered on January 8, 2026, and the Nissos Serifopoula followed on January 14, 2026. Both vessels were under construction at Daehan Shipbuilding in South Korea.
Regarding its financial calculations, Okeanis Eco Tankers noted that under voyage charters, the company is responsible for voyage expenses such as fuel and port costs. For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue was reported at $124.03 million with voyage expenses reaching $31.45 million and commissions at $1.25 million. This resulted in a time charter equivalent revenue of $91.33 million.
The company recorded 1,288 calendar days and 77 off-hire days for the period, leaving 1,211 operating days. Okeanis Eco Tankers stated that the board of directors is expected to approve the final results for the fourth quarter 2025 prior to their announcement on February 18, 2026.