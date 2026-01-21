Okeanis Eco Tankers provides update on Q4 2025 and start of 2026 trading

Okeanis Eco Tankers has issued a commercial update regarding its performance during the final months of 2025 and its initial bookings for the beginning of 2026. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company stated it anticipates a fleetwide daily time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of approximately $75,400 per operating day.

Looking at the first quarter of 2026, Okeanis Eco Tankers said that approximately 26 per cent of available fleetwide spot days have been booked at an average daily TCE rate of $106,700 per operating day.

Explaining the current deployment of its fleet, the company stated, “All of our vessels are trading spot / short term.”

Performance varied between vessel classes according to the corporate update. For its VLCC vessels, the company stated it anticipates a daily TCE rate of approximately $91,300 per operating day for the fourth quarter of 2025.