Okeanis Eco Tankers posts higher profits in Q4 2025

Okeanis Eco Tankers reported a profit of $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $13 million during the same period in 2024. The company announced on February 18 that its revenues reached $127 million for the final three months of the year, up from $85 million in the prior year.
Earnings per share for the fourth quarter stood at $1.76, representing an increase from the $0.41 per share recorded in the previous year. Vessel operating expenses for the quarter rose to $12 million from the $10 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the full year ending December 31, 2025, the company achieved a profit of $123 million, surpassing the $109 million earned in the twelve-month period of 2024. Revenues for the full year reached $392 million, while vessel operating expenses for 2025 totalled $45 million.
The company stated its fleetwide daily time charter equivalent rate reached $76,700 per operating day during the fourth quarter. It noted that daily rates for VLCCs and Suezmax vessels were $92,000 and $53,100, respectively.
Okeanis reported that its daily vessel operating expenses, which include management fees, averaged $9,794 per calendar day. As of December 31, the company held $123 million in cash and restricted cash, compared to $54 million at the end of 2024.
For the first quarter of 2026, the company has booked 67 per cent of available spot days for its VLCCs at an average rate of $104,200. It added that 64 per cent of available Suezmax spot days have been secured at an average rate of $84,600.
The board of directors declared a dividend of $1.55 per common share, which is scheduled for payment on March 10, 2026. This distribution will be paid to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2026.