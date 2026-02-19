Okeanis Eco Tankers posts higher profits in Q4 2025

Okeanis Eco Tankers reported a profit of $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $13 million during the same period in 2024. The company announced on February 18 that its revenues reached $127 million for the final three months of the year, up from $85 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter stood at $1.76, representing an increase from the $0.41 per share recorded in the previous year. Vessel operating expenses for the quarter rose to $12 million from the $10 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year ending December 31, 2025, the company achieved a profit of $123 million, surpassing the $109 million earned in the twelve-month period of 2024. Revenues for the full year reached $392 million, while vessel operating expenses for 2025 totalled $45 million.