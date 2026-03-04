Oil tanker transits Strait of Hormuz in rare voyage after Iran war disruption

An oil tanker sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, heading to a United Arab Emirates port to load crude in a rare voyage since the Iran war disrupted shipping in the Middle East, according to industry sources and shiptracking data.

Suezmax tanker Pola switched off its AIS tracker late on March 2, when it approached the Strait, and re-appeared on March 3 off Abu Dhabi, LSEG data showed.

The vessel is heading to the port of Jebel Dhanna to load Abu Dhabi Murban crude for Thailand, said two trade sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one.