Oil tanker seized by US in relation to Venezuela set to transfer crude to smaller vessel 

An oil tanker seized by the United States for carrying Venezuelan oil is set to transfer the crude to a smaller vessel off the coast of Texas that can take it to shore, ship tracking data showed on Wednesday.

The United States last month sought to take ownership of the supertanker Skipper and the roughly 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan oil it was carrying when it was seized in December. It was the first oil tanker seized as part of a US strategy of increased pressure against Nicolas Maduro before the illegitimate Venezuelan president was captured in January.

Medium-sized vessel PVT Poseidon was headed toward the Skipper to transfer a part of the crude, ship tracking data on LSEG and Kpler showed, and is then expected to navigate to shore. The Skipper is too large to transit through the Houston Ship Channel and has been anchored outside of Galveston since its seizure.