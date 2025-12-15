Oil supply glut protects China from Venezuelan tanker seizure fallout, for now

The volume of Venezuelan oil already headed to China before the US seized a tanker off the South American country’s coast last week, plus a glut of crude in storage and weak demand, will limit the near-term impact of the move in the Chinese market, traders and analysts said.

Exports from the South American producer have fallen sharply since the US seized a tanker off Venezuela’s coast and imposed new sanctions on shipping firms and vessels doing business with it, with the prospect of further seizures deterring shipments.

China, the world’s number one oil importer, is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, though Venezuelan supply accounts for only around four per cent of its total crude imports.