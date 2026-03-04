Oil steady as widening US, Israeli strikes on Iran snarl Hormuz flows

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday despite a volatile trading session, as renewed US and Israeli strikes against Iran escalated regional tensions and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for a fifth day, disrupting vital Middle East oil and gas flows.

Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $81.71 per barrel at 13:50 ET (18:50 GMT). On Tuesday, Brent closed at its highest since January 2025.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 56 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $75.12, a day after settling at its highest since June.

"While flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain disrupted, market participants seem to expect a de-escalation of the conflict and a resumption of oil flows," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.