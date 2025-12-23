Oil steady as US weighs sale of seized Venezuelan crude

"The market is trying to decide whether we should be more excited about the demand coming from the strong growth or worried that the Fed is going to have to put on the brakes on that growth to get inflation under control," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with the Price Futures Group. Investors were also considering the risk of disruptions to Venezuela supply.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US might keep or sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks as part of measures that include a "blockade" of oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving the South American country.