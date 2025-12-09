Oil steadies as Ukraine talks, supply fears, and Fed decision weigh

Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after falling two per cent in the previous session, with investors keeping a close eye on peace talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, concerns about ample supply and a looming decision on US interest rates.

Brent crude futures edged three cents higher to $62.52 a barrel at 13:17 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained four cents at $58.92 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Iraq restored production at Lukoil’s West Qurna 2 oilfield, one of the world’s largest.