Oil settles slightly higher as Moscow peace talks fail to reach breakthrough

Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday after the US and Russia failed to reach a deal to end the war in Ukraine that could have eased sanctions on Moscow's oil sector, though gains were held back by fears of oversupply.

Brent crude closed 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, higher at $62.67, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 31 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $58.95. Both contracts fell more than one per cent in the previous session.